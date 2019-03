Las Vegas police homicide detectives are investigating after a theft was reported Friday, March 29, 2019, at a central Las Vegas convenience store. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating after shots were fired at a central Las Vegas convenience store Friday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded after receiving a call about a theft about 6:15 a.m. at 950 Las Vegas Blvd. North, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko.

Shots were fired, Matchko said, adding that homicide detectives are taking over the investigation.

