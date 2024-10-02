Las Vegas police investigate apparent murder-suicide in northeast valley
Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide late Monday night in the northeast valley.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred late Monday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley
According to Metro, police received a report of a suicide attempt in the 3700 block of North Nellis Boulevard at 9:39 p.m.
Authorities said in a news release that officers arriving at a residence found a man and an elderly woman inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel pronounced both individuals dead at the scene, police said.
According to the release, the investigation indicates that the man shot the woman and then himself.
The identification of both individuals, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.