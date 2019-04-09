Las Vegas police investigate domestic shooting in east valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a domestic-related shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley Monday night.

Just after midnight, police responded to the 4500 block of Morning Jewel Avenue, near East Owens Avenue, to reports of a shooting, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

A woman was having a family party at her house when her estranged husband came by to drop off their kids around 11:45 p.m., Gordon said.

When the woman came outside, she noticed the man had a handgun, Gordon said. Before leaving, the man threatened to come back and shoot up the house, he said.

A short time later, the man returned and allegedly shot at the woman’s new boyfriend, Gordon said. No one was injured and the man fled in a white 2007 Ford Crown Victoria.

Police were continuing to investigate Tuesday morning.