Las Vegas police homicide detectives are investigating after a theft was reported Friday, March 29, 2019, at a central Las Vegas convenience store. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said a man was fatally shot during a “beer skip” early Friday at a central valley gas station, and a female store clerk was taken into custody.

“We are interviewing her,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the scene.

Police were called about 6:15 a.m. after shots were fired following a theft at a Sinclair gas station, 950 Las Vegas Blvd. North, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Spencer arrived at the scene around 8 a.m. Meanwhile, as police investigated, David Buck stood just outside the crime scene.

He said he was inside the gas station early Friday gambling at a machine when a man took off with a case of beer.

Buck said he kept playing until he heard what sounded like two gunshots from outside the store.

“The employees ran out after him, and then I heard two shots,” he said.

By the time he got outside, the man who took the beer was gone, but the employees were not injured, he said.

“It all happened so fast,” Buck said.

During a later briefing to news media at the scene, Spencer said the theft suspect showed up at University Medical Center after the shooting with gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen.

Spencer said the man has died.

