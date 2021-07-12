Las Vegas police investigate illegal shooting at apartment

Las Vegas police surrounded an apartment in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning for several hours as part of an illegal shooting investigation.

Police “made contact” with one person, but no arrests were made and the incident concluded just before 10:45 a.m. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Officers were called to apartments in the 2900 block of Clifford Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos Road, at 8:21 a.m. to investigate the illegal shooting. Police contacted took one man but surrounded the building because a second suspect was “believed to be inside an apartment.”

Police cordoned off the area as officers attempted to communicate with the person inside the apartment. The call prompted the evacuation of several apartments in the area. No injuries were reported.

