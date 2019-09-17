Las Vegas police investigate man’s shooting in east valley

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot at an east valley apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon at an east valley apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard around 3:35 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting, police said. They found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the man was shot once. They transported him to a hospital.

No suspects have been identified.

