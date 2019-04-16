Las Vegas police investigate Monday night shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the western valley Monday night.

About 10:40 p.m., police received reports of a woman who confronted another woman at a 7-Elevenat 2003 N. Jones Blvd., near West Lake Mead Boulevard, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

One woman pointed a gun at the other and told her to go to the back of the store. The victim fled through the parking lot and drove away as the other woman followed her, Gordon said.

As the victim was being followed, she was shot at by the other woman and her car was struck, Gordon said. The victim was not injured but later drove to North Vista Hospital at 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas where she asked for help, he said.

Police have not yet located the shooter, Gordon said.

No further information was immediately available.