Shootings

Las Vegas police investigate northeast valley shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2020 - 12:46 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the northeast valley.

Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. to the 4200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

When police arrived they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, he said.

“At this time the injuries don’t appear life threatening,” Nogle said.

Police were continuing to search for the shooter on Friday afternoon. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-2040. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

