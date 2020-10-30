Las Vegas police investigate northeast valley shooting

Las Vegas police were investigating after one person was shot Friday afternoon near Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North, police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the northeast valley.

Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. to the 4200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

When police arrived they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, he said.

“At this time the injuries don’t appear life threatening,” Nogle said.

Police were continuing to search for the shooter on Friday afternoon. Further information was not immediately available.

