Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting near South Maryland Parkway and Vegas Valley Road, between East Sahara Avenue and East Desert Inn Road on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No officers were injured Wednesday morning in an officer-involved shooting in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police, but one person was shot and hospitalized.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging Center, 2950 S. Maryland Parkway, between East Sahara Avenue and East Desert Inn Road.

A crash involving at least three vehicles was blocking a nearby intersection Wednesday morning, according to the Regional Transportation Commission, although it is not immediately known whether the crash was related to the shooting.

An officer at the scene told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a suspect in the shooting was taken into custody in downtown Las Vegas.

Streets near the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas were temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to police activity, including portions of Main Street, East Bridger, Ogden and Carson avenues, according to court information officer Mary Ann Price.

Meanwhile, Metro officers were staged at the Golden Nugget, just northwest of the courthouse, and were seen surrounding a white pickup truck.

An officer at that scene said a pursuit related to the officer-involved shooting ended at the hotel-casino.

Spokesman OcampoGomez confirmed that police were investigating the possibility that more than one crime scene is connected to the shooting.

“There’s a lot of police activity in a lot of locations,” OcampoGomez said, noting that more information would be released later Wednesday during a news briefing.

Maryland Parkway is closed between Vegas Valley and Karen Avenue as Metro investigates. Drivers should avoid the area.

South Maryland Parkway and Vegas Valley Road, las vegas, nv