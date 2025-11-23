Metro: Carjacking suspect shot by police, in critical condition

Police Captain Ryan Wiggins said the suspect pulled out a knife while fighting officers, causing one to shoot the suspect, leaving him in critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday around 12:26 p.m. in the 5100 block of Indian River Drive. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect in an attempted carjacking was critically wounded when he was shot by a Las Vegas police officer in the central Las Vegas Valley early Sunday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Capt. Ryan Wiggins said officers were dispatched at 12:26 p.m. to the 5100 block of Indian River Drive near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard for a man with a knife trying to commit a carjacking.

When officers arrived at the scene at the entrance of the Bella Vita apartment complex, Wiggins said officers contacted the suspect, but the man did not comply with their orders.

Wiggins said a physical altercation ensued between the suspect and officers, and an officer shot the suspect after the man pulled what officers believed to be a knife. He said he did not know how many shots were fired and did not offer further details about the knife.

“We’re still looking through body camera, third-party video surveillance,” Wiggins said. “So we’re looking at all that stuff right now so we can get better information for you.”

Medical personnel took the man to a hospital, where he is listed critical condition, according to Wiggins. He said no officers were injured.

The confrontation marked the fifth officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

