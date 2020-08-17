Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in west valley

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the west valley on Sunday evening.

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the west valley on Sunday evening. (Alexis Ford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the west valley on Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Cygnus Street, near Cimarron Road and Edna Avenue, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.