Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in west valley

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An officer fired a round from his gun after a burglary suspect ran from detectives and drew a weapon Saturday night in the western valley, Las Vegas police said.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley Area Command had been searching for the man, who had escaped house arrest and was suspected of burglary, Capt. Jamie Prosser said just after midnight Saturday.

About 9:30 p.m., Metro attempted to apprehend him in the 8500 block of West Sahara, near Durango Drive.

“The suspect ran from our detectives, at which time he drew a firearm,” Prosser said.

“One detective fired one round, not striking the suspect.”

The man was hospitalized after he injured his ankle while running, she said.

No other suspects were involved in the shooting. Per Metro policy, more information will be released by the sheriff in 72 hours, Prosser said.

