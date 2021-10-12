59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Las Vegas police investigate police shooting in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 11:28 am
 
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a police shooting Tuesday morning in the northeast valley.

The shooting happened at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders
Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders
2
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
3
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
4
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
5
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST