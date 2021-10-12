Las Vegas police investigate police shooting in northeast valley

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, police said.

Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a police shooting Tuesday morning in the northeast valley.

The shooting happened at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.