Las Vegas police investigate report of shots fired near Apex
Las Vegas police investigated a report of shots being fired near Apex Industrial Park on Sunday afternoon.
According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler, a man reported being shot at by several people fired in a desert area.
Boxler said no suspects were found and no one was injured.
