Las Vegas police investigate report of shots fired near Apex

Las Vegas police investigated a report of shots being fired near Apex Industrial Park on Sunday afternoon.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler, a man reported being shot at by several people fired in a desert area.

Boxler said no suspects were found and no one was injured.

