98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Shootings

Las Vegas police investigate reported shooting in northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2021 - 11:33 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a reported shooting in the far northwest valley on Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., police received a report of a shooting at a home on the 7600 block of Sugarloaf Peak Street, near Farm Road and Hualapai Way.

Officers surrounded the home, but had not located any victims as of about 11:20 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trump betting odds to win 2024 presidential election drop
Trump betting odds to win 2024 presidential election drop
2
Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos
Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos
3
‘We don’t tolerate this in Las Vegas’: Police captain touts arrests of drivers in video
‘We don’t tolerate this in Las Vegas’: Police captain touts arrests of drivers in video
4
Las Vegas rents rising at escalating speed
Las Vegas rents rising at escalating speed
5
Tom Dwan ends Phil Hellmuth’s unbeaten streak on ‘High Stakes Duel’
Tom Dwan ends Phil Hellmuth’s unbeaten streak on ‘High Stakes Duel’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST