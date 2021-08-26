Las Vegas police investigate reported shooting in northwest valley
Las Vegas police were investigating a reported shooting in the far northwest valley on Thursday morning.
Just before 11 a.m., police received a report of a shooting at a home on the 7600 block of Sugarloaf Peak Street, near Farm Road and Hualapai Way.
Officers surrounded the home, but had not located any victims as of about 11:20 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
