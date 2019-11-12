Las Vegas police investigate reports of shooting at apartment

The shooting was reported just after 10:50 a.m. on the 7000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police surrounded a Spring Valley area apartment complex late Tuesday morning after reports of a shooting.

The shooting was reported just after 10:50 a.m. on the 7000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

No victims had been located as of 11:15 a.m., he said, and officers were still “attempting to contact some individuals in that apartment.”

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

