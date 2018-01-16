Las Vegas police investigate shooting at northwest apartments

Las Vegas police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday morning at a northwest valley apartment complex.
Just before 2 a.m. residents at the Sky Pointe Landing apartments, 5850 Sky Pointe Drive, reported hearing an argument and then gunshots at the complex, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.
About 2:30 a.m. police had blocked off an area inside the complex and appeared to be searching the area. A helicopter circled overhead, sweeping a spotlight across the apartments and nearby neighborhoods.
Gordon said police found two shell casings at the complex, but didn’t locate a shooter or anyone suffering gunshot wounds.
Metro’s air unit is circling the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
