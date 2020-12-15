Las Vegas police investigate shooting in central valley
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of North 23rd Street, near Owens and Eastern avenues, according to an email from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
Metro said the victim was taken to University Medical Center, but it was unclear if the person had since died.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.