Las Vegas police investigate shooting in parking garage on Strip

Police were investigating a robbery and shooting in the parking garage of the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip Friday afternoon.

Police arrive at the parking garage at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police had taped off an entry at the front of the garage of the mall at 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard S., along Spring Mountain Road. At least eight police vehicles were observed in the garage area between Nordstrom and Dillard’s.

Las Vegas police Lt. Joshua Younger confirmed police were investigating a robbery and shooting.

“Female victim was shot in chest during what preliminary investigation reveals as a robbery,” Younger said in a text. “Investigation is ongoing.”

No further information was released.

The investigation comes hours away from a New Year’s Eve celebration expected to bring hundreds of thousands to the Strip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.