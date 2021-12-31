57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Las Vegas police investigate shooting in parking garage on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2021 - 2:35 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2021 - 2:42 pm
Police arrive at the parking garage at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. ...
Police arrive at the parking garage at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating a robbery and shooting in the parking garage of the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas police had taped off an entry at the front of the garage of the mall at 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard S., along Spring Mountain Road. At least eight police vehicles were observed in the garage area between Nordstrom and Dillard’s.

Las Vegas police Lt. Joshua Younger confirmed police were investigating a robbery and shooting.

“Female victim was shot in chest during what preliminary investigation reveals as a robbery,” Younger said in a text. “Investigation is ongoing.”

No further information was released.

The investigation comes hours away from a New Year’s Eve celebration expected to bring hundreds of thousands to the Strip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
2
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
3
Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3
Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3
4
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
5
String of flight cancellations continues at Las Vegas airport
String of flight cancellations continues at Las Vegas airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST