38°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving officers in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2023 - 5:09 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving officers on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
2
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
3
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
4
LETTER: Trump rails against immigrants. Does that include his family?
LETTER: Trump rails against immigrants. Does that include his family?
5
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Metro detectives investigate homicide near Angel Park
Metro detectives investigate homicide near Angel Park
Homicide under investigation in Spring Valley
Homicide under investigation in Spring Valley
Man killed in downtown shooting, suspect in custody
Man killed in downtown shooting, suspect in custody
Carjacking devolves into barricade in far northwest valley
Carjacking devolves into barricade in far northwest valley
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Police identify officer involved in Wednesday east valley shooting
Police identify officer involved in Wednesday east valley shooting