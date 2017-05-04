Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Stratosphere

May 4, 2017 - 12:51 am

Police investigate a shooting on the 200 block of Chicago Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot late Wednesday near the Stratosphere, Las Vegas police said.

A man was shot in the head and a woman was shot in the shoulder, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

They were both taken to University Medical Center after the shooting about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Chicago Avenue, near South Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue, Jenkins said.

He said the man was not expected to survive. Homicide detectives were investigating.

They were shot in what Jenkins called a courtyard of an apartment complex on Chicago Avenue.

Details weren’t clear, he said, and police had no suspect information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

200 W Chicago Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102