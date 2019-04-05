Las Vegas police investigate shooting report at Nellis Air Force Base

Nellis Air Force Base (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating reports of a shooting at Nellis Air Force Base on Friday afternoon.

Officers received report of a shooting at the base about 2:05 p.m. Friday, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. Metro officers were on scene with Nellis officials but had not been able to confirm if a shooting happened.

“Were working with Nellis to find out what’s going on with it,” he said. “But we don’t have anything about an actual shooting.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.