ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Las Vegas police investigate shooting that injured baby

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2017 - 11:50 am
 
Updated April 25, 2017 - 11:52 am

A 4-month-old baby was shot in the hand Tuesday morning, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

Metro responded about 11:10 a.m. to an apartment on the 300 block of Harmon Avenue where a baby was shot in the hand, police said.

Preliminary information suggests that gunfire from a neighboring apartment went through a wall and struck the child.

The baby was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like