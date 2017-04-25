Las Vegas police investigate shooting that injured baby

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A 4-month-old baby was shot in the hand Tuesday morning, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

Metro responded about 11:10 a.m. to an apartment on the 300 block of Harmon Avenue where a baby was shot in the hand, police said.

Preliminary information suggests that gunfire from a neighboring apartment went through a wall and struck the child.

The baby was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

300 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169