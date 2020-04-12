Las Vegas police investigate two incidents of shots fired

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate incidents Saturday where gunshots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the first, the Metropolitan Police Department received a call at 11:26 a.m. from a person who said he was shot at, Lt. Ken Nogle said.

Other people reported hearing gunshots, he said, and officers found evidence of a shooting at Louisiana Lakes Avenue and Keystone Pastures Street.

No one was hit by gunfire, Nogle said. “Preliminarily it appears the victim knows the suspect and may have been in the process of a drug transaction.”

Metro is still looking for the suspect and detectives are investigating.

In the second incident, police responded to a call at 1:28 p.m. on the 1100 block Sierra Vista Drive.

The call initially came in as a group of five or six people in a fight or argument, Nogle said. It was also reported that someone in the area of the fight fired several rounds, he said.

Officers found evidence of gunfire, but no gunshot victims weren’t located, Nogle said. Detectives are investigating.

