Las Vegas police investigating 2nd officer-involved shooting in 24 hours

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Doolittle Ave., near the Sunset Palms Apartments, police said. A section of H Street remained closed Saturday morning from just north of the road’s intersection with Owens Avenue to Lake Mead Boulevard.

When D Nova Miller heard the loud noises early Saturday morning, he said he ran outside, pulled out his cell phone and started to record.

Miller, who lives at the Sunset Palms Apartments, said he streamed the standoff between the suspect and police on Facebook Live for more than an hour, showing the man walking in the street and occasionally pointing the gun at his own head.

“I just recorded because I never seen nothing like this,” Miller said. “Something told me to record it.”

The video was viewed more than 23,000 times, had 1,900 comments and was shared more than 740 times by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man is seen in the video screaming at multiple officers with guns aimed at him. Miller said there was a large crowd from the apartment complex outside with him as he recorded.

It was unclear what lead up to the confrontation between the man and police.

Toward the end of the video, Miller said his phone started malfunctioning, and he wasn’t able to record the shooting. He said he saw police shoot the man about 15 minutes after the video ended.

Police will release more details about the shooting around noon.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in 24 hours.

Saturday’s police shooting marks the eighth for Metro in August. The Henderson Police Department also had a police shooting this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.