Las Vegas police investigating after man shot multiple times

La Vegas police are trying to piece together what occurred before a man with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center early Tuesday morning.

The injured man was dropped off at the hospital just before 4 a.m. with “several gunshot wounds to various parts of his body,” according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The man was transported from there to University Medical Center. As of 6:15 a.m. he was in critical condition and undergoing treatment, Gordon said.

Police have not been able to determine where the man was shot, why he was shot or who might be responsible.

