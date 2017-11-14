ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Las Vegas police investigating after teen found shot in wash

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2017 - 12:31 am
 

Las Vegas abuse and neglect detectives are investigating after a teenager was found shot in a wash in the south valley.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday near the 9000 block of Manalang Road, near Pebble and Bermuda roads, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the teenager was hospitalized and is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Shootings Video
