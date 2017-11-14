Las Vegas police investigating after teen found shot in wash

Las Vegas abuse and neglect detectives are investigating after a teenager was found shot in a wash in the south valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday near the 9000 block of Manalang Road, near Pebble and Bermuda roads, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the teenager was hospitalized and is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Further details were not immediately available.

9000 Manalang Road, LAs Vegas, NV