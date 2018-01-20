Las Vegas police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Two people were fatally shot and another injured in an apparent murder-suicide incident early Saturday morning in the central valley, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a murder-suicide in Las Vegas, Jan. 20, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Las Vegas police said a love triangle fueled a Saturday morning murder-suicide, leaving two men dead and a woman shot near a central-valley park.

A man rammed his car into his wife’s boyfriend before shooting the boyfriend, shooting his wife and then shooting himself, Metropolitan Police Department said.

Several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots about 7:30 a.m. near Ethel Pearson Park at E Street and Morgan Avenue, near D Street and Washington Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers found the two men dead at the scene and the woman with gunshot wounds to both of her legs. She was hospitalized at University Medical Center and expected to survive.

“A sad way to start the day,” homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

He said the woman and her boyfriend were inside her red Dodge pickup. The boyfriend was in the driver’s seat, with his yellow Mitsubishi sedan parked behind the pickup.

McGrath said the husband, who police later identified as 41-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, rammed his maroon Mitsubishi Spyder convertible into the pickup truck as the boyfriend was getting out of it. The Spyder hit the boyfriend, and Rodriguez got out of the car and shot the boyfriend multiple times. Police said Rodriguez then shot his wife in both legs before turning the gun on himself.

McGrath said Rodriguez and his wife were still married and have children, although the wife may have recently told Rodriguez she was leaving him. McGrath said there didn’t appear to be a history of documented domestic violence among any of the three.

The boyfriend and wife appeared to have planned to see each other at the park, although it was unclear how Rodriguez knew they were there, McGrath said. None of them live in the area.

The wife is in her early 30s and the boyfriend was about 30, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the boyfriend’s identity once is family is notified.

