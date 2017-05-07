ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Las Vegas police investigating officer-involved shooting in east valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2017 - 12:24 am
 
Updated May 7, 2017 - 1:15 am

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards Saturday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
