Las Vegas police investigating possible gang-related shooting

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting in the central valley Saturday night.

The shooting was reported about 8:10 p.m., and responding officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound at 2200 W. Bonanza Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The man was shot once in the upper thigh and is expected to survive, Kisfalvi said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting, but police suspect it may be gang-related, Kisfalvi said.

