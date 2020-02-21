Las Vegas police investigating shooting in northwestern valley
Las Vegas police responded to the scene of a shooting in the northwest valley Thursday night.
At least one person was reported injured just after 9 p.m. at a home at the 5900 block of Yellow Ridge Avenue, a Metropolitan Police Department official confirmed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
