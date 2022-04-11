Las Vegas police investigating shooting near Summerlin

Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting near Summerlin that left one person seriously injured.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in Summerlin on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in Summerlin on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in Summerlin on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting unfolded in a residential area near Flamingo and Fort Apache roads sometime around 6 a.m. A large police presence was reported in The Foothills community.

“Very early in response but one subject has been shot and one subject is in custody,” police Lt. Jonathan Riddle said. “It’s very early in the investigation and things are subject to change.”

Retired professional athlete Marcus Fizer lives in The Foothills with his family. He was up early Monday when he heard what he thought was gunfire.

“I heard three shots,” Fizer said. “Distinctive. Three gunshots.”

He later emerged from his home and saw police cars in the gated community and television news crews at the front security gate.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

