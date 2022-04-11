Las Vegas police investigating Summerlin shooting

Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting in the Summerlin area that left one person seriously injured.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in Summerlin on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting unfolded in a residential area near Flamingo and Fort Apache roads sometime around 6 a.m.

“Very early in response but one subject has been shot and one subject is in custody,” police Lt. Jonathan Riddle said. “It’s very early in the investigation and things are subject to change.”

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

