Las Vegas police involved in fatal shooting in south valley

A man wanted for attempted murder was fatally shot by Las Vegas police Thursday night after he barricaded himself inside a south valley home and eventually shot at the officers who returned fire, killing him.

Emergency vehicles respond to a shooting near Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road in Las Vegas on Jan. 24, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting at a home in the 400 block of Macbrey Drive happened about 9 p.m, after the man barricaded himself in the home, police said. The location is near near Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road.

The man, who was also wanted for other felonies, was inside the home for about four-and-a-half hours before he shot at officers, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jaime Prosser said early Friday. It’s unclear if he was alone or whether he lived at the residence, police said

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

400 Macbrey Drive, Las Vegas, NV