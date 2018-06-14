Las Vegas police involved in shooting in northeast valley

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Acenue in the northeast valley.

Police have blocked off the area near Owens Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, officers were seen putting up crime tape at the intersection or Radwick Drive and Monroe Avenue.

As of 5:30 a.m. police had not released any information about the incident.

