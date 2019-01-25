Las Vegas police involved in shooting in south valley

Las Vegas officers were involved in a shooting in the south valley on Thursday night, police said.

Emergency vehicles respond to a shooting near Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road in Las Vegas on Jan. 24, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting happened near Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet Thursday night.

Reference the OIS the media staging are will be Coco Palms and Hidden Palms. — LVMPD PIO (@LVMPD_PIO) January 25, 2019

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road, Las Vegas, NV