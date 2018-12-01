Las Vegas police involved in shooting near downtown

Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting Saturday morning near the downtown area.

There is a heavy Las Vegas police presence Saturday morning near the downtown area. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is a heavy Las Vegas police presence Saturday morning near the downtown area. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is a heavy Las Vegas police presence Saturday morning near the downtown area. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting Saturday morning near the downtown area.

About 8:30 a.m., Bruce Street between Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard was roped off by yellow crime tape as Metropolitan Police Department officers investigated. It was not immediately clear whether any officers or suspects were injured in the shooting.

Further details were not immediately available. Las Vegas police were expected to release more details at the scene Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.