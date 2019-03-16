Las Vegas police involved in shooting on Strip

Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting in front of the Bellagio on Friday night.
The shooting happened at about 9:50 p.m. Friday outside of the Strip hotel and casino, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
A suspect is in custody, according to a tweet from Metro. The man’s condition was not immediately clear.
Eastbound Flamingo Road between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard South and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard South between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive are closed, Metro said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109