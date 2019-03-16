Las Vegas police involved in shooting on Strip

Las Vegas police respond to an officer-involved shooting in front of the Bellagio on Friday, March 15, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting in front of the Bellagio on Friday night.

The shooting happened at about 9:50 p.m. Friday outside of the Strip hotel and casino, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A suspect is in custody, according to a tweet from Metro. The man’s condition was not immediately clear.

Eastbound Flamingo Road between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard South and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard South between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive are closed, Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

