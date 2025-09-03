80°F
Shootings

Las Vegas police look for suspect after boy injured in shooting

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 5:51 am
 

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect after a juvenile was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the northeast valley.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 2:13 p.m. in the area of East Bonanza Road and North Sandhill Road.

Police said a male juvenile was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities were searching for a suspect in the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

