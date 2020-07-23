Las Vegas police looking for driver who shot at man, boy

Las Vegas police are looking for a driver who shot at a man and his son in another vehicle this month near downtown Las Vegas.

Police say they believe a man was shot at after the driver of gray Dodge Caravan cut him off around 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for a driver who shot at a man and his son in another vehicle last week near downtown Las Vegas.

The man and his son were driving north on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard around 11 a.m. July 13, according to a statement Wednesday from the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver of a gray Dodge Caravan cut them off, then pulled up next to their vehicle and fired multiple rounds before turning east on Hassell Avenue, police said.

The man, whose son was in the back seat, suffered minor injuries.

The van had Florida plates, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.