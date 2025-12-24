Las Vegas police: Man fatally shot roommate, may have acted in self-defense

A man who fatally shot his roommate at their east Las Vegas Valley home may have acted in self-defense, according to police.

A man who fatally shot his roommate at their east Las Vegas Valley home early Tuesday may have acted in self-defense, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of East Constantine Avenue, near East Washington and North Eastern avenues, in reference to a shooting reported at 12:37 a.m., Metro public information officer Luis Vidal said. Arriving officers found a person dead and learned of an altercation between two people living at the residence, Vidal said.

Ivan Rodriguez, 35, who lived at the home, was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center, Vidal said. Rodriguez remained at CCDC as of Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of gun possession by a prohibited person and destroying or concealing evidence, jail records show.

Preliminary findings from police were sent to the Clark County district attorney’s office for a determination of self-defense, Vidal said.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Rodriguez is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The identity of the shooting victim had not yet been released Tuesday.

