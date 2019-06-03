Las Vegas police: Man shot by officers a suspect in 9 robberies

The suspected robber, identified as David Randazzo, was hit 12 times early Friday after pulling out his Ruger handgun and leveling it at officers, police said Monday.

Las Vegas police investigate after an officer-involved shooting at a Sinclair station at Covington Cross and North Town Center drives in Summerlin early Friday, May 31, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said Monday that an armed robbery suspect shot by officers last week in Summerlin and a minor female suspect are suspected of carrying out nine separate robberies prior to the encounter.

The suspected robber, identified as David Randazzo, was hit 12 times early Friday after pulling out his Ruger handgun and leveling it at officers who surrounded his stolen vehicle at a Sinclair station at Covington Cross and North Town Center drives, Metro Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said at a news briefing on the incident. He is recovering from his wounds and is expected to face numerous counts, including armed robbery with a weapon and kidnapping.

His alleged accomplice, who is 16-years-old, was slightly injured from a piece of shrapnel. She was not identified and Zimmerman declined to say what charges she may face.

Metro on Sunday identified the three officers involved in the shooting, all of whom have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, per department policy.

