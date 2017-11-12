Las Vegas police officer fires gun while responding to disturbance

A Las Vegas police officer fired a gun while responding to a possible domestic disturbance on Saturday evening.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer shot a suspect while investigating a disturbance in the southern valley Saturday evening.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a call about a disturbance at a store at the corner store at Pyle Avenue and Pollock Drive.

Police said one suspect was shot and taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. No officers were hurt, police added.

Metro has had 21 officer-involved shootings so far in 2017, compared with 10 such incidents in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

intersection of Pyle Avenue and Pollock Street, Las Vegas