ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Las Vegas police officer fires gun while responding to disturbance

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2017 - 7:02 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2017 - 7:33 pm

A Las Vegas police officer shot a suspect while investigating a disturbance in the southern valley Saturday evening.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a call about a disturbance at a store at the corner store at Pyle Avenue and Pollock Drive.

Police said one suspect was shot and taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. No officers were hurt, police added.

Metro has had 21 officer-involved shootings so far in 2017, compared with 10 such incidents in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like