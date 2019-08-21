Las Vegas police officer opens fire on charging dog

The dog ran off and had not been found as of 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. It was not clear whether the dog was struck.

Las Vegas police are investigating after an officer shot at a dog after it charged at police, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Police were investigated reports of two armed people possibly shooting into a building on the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating after an officer shot at a dog after it charged at police, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Police were investigated reports of two armed people possibly shooting into a building on the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating after an officer shot at a dog after it charged at police, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Police were investigated reports of two armed people possibly shooting into a building on the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas officer shot at a dog after it charged at police Wednesday morning as they investigated a possible shooting at a business complex in the Spring Valley area.

Just after 9:10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department was notified of two people possibly shooting into a building on the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, between South Grand Canyon Drive and Fort Apache Road.

When officers arrived, one person with a “pitbull type of dog” took off running and the dog “began to go after one of the officers,” prompting one of them to open fire, according to police.

The dog ran off and had not been found as of 9:40 a.m. It was not clear whether the dog was struck.

One person has been taken into custody, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

Wednesday’s shooting comes nearly a month after another officer had shot and killed a family dog while knocking on doors on the 2200 block of Cascade Street during a fatal crash investigation.

The dog, Marley, was a pit bull.

This month, the family announced through their lawyer, Andre Lagomarsino, that they were considering a lawsuit against Metro. They would decide within 30 days after Metro has completed its internal investigation into the July 27 shooting.

“The family is extremely distraught,” Lagomarsino said at the time. “They feel traumatized at that house now.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.