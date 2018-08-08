Las Vegas police officer who fatally shot knife-wielding man ID’d

Officer David Stockton, 44, fired two rounds at the man as he moved toward him on Monday with a knife outside an apartment on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road. Stockton has been with the police department since May 2007.

Las Vegas police have named the officer who fired multiple rounds that fatally wounded a knife-wielding man Monday afternoon.

Officer David Stockton, 44, fired two rounds at the man as he moved toward him with a knife outside an apartment on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, near North Tonopah Drive. Stockton has been with the Metropolitan Police Department since May 2007.

The man who was shot and killed has not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Two officers responded to a call to the man’s apartment for a welfare check. One officer struck the man with a Taser after it appeared he was holding a knife behind his back, police said in a news release.

The man began swinging a knife at officers, cutting one on the hand, police said. The second officer struck him with a Taser again, which also had no effect. When the man moved toward Stockton, the officer shot him, police said.

Police are expected to give more details about the shooting this week.

