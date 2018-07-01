Las Vegas police officer who shot at suspect fleeing traffic stop ID’d

A four-year Las Vegas police veteran has been identified as the officer that shot at a suspect Friday morning following a chase in the east valley.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate an officer-involved shooting early Friday, June 29, 2018, in east Las Vegas. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brent Horlacher, 28, fired one shot at the man fleeing on foot from a black Dodge Durango after he refused to pull over, Metro said.

Horlacher, a member of the Tourist Safety Division, Convention Center Area Command, believed the suspect had an object in his hand as he turned toward the officer while climbing over a fence.

The unidentified suspect was captured but police did not say whether he had a weapon in his hands. Horlacher has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident, Metro said.

The incident marks the ninth officer-involved shooting Metro has investigated this year.

