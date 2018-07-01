Las Vegas police officer who shot at suspect fleeing traffic stop ID’d

A four-year Las Vegas police veteran has been identified as the officer that shot at a suspect Friday morning following a chase in the east valley.
Brent Horlacher, 28, fired one shot at the man fleeing on foot from a black Dodge Durango after he refused to pull over, Metro said.
Horlacher, a member of the Tourist Safety Division, Convention Center Area Command, believed the suspect had an object in his hand as he turned toward the officer while climbing over a fence.
The unidentified suspect was captured but police did not say whether he had a weapon in his hands. Horlacher has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident, Metro said.
The incident marks the ninth officer-involved shooting Metro has investigated this year.
