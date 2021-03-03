Las Vegas police officer who shot man armed with knife identified

Officer Vidal Contreras has been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday, March 1, 2021 in northeast Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who shot a man in northeast Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Officer Vidal Contreras, 30, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, police said.

Contreras responded to a call of a man walking through a desert area near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue around noon on Monday. The report said the man may have had a knife, police said.

When Contreras arrived, police said he found the man armed with a knife and bleeding from his neck and hands. He told the man to drop the knife, but he moved toward Contreras, who fired his gun, police said.

Police said Contreras immediately called for medical attention and the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Contreras was not hurt.

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman is expected to share more information on the shooting at 3 p.m. It marked Metro’s third police shooting this year.

