Las Vegas police provide details about chase, shooting — VIDEO

Las Vegas police are providing more details about last week’s police pursuit that culminated with a suspected robber shooting at police and police returning fire.

Metropolitan police respond to a scene at South Decatur Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard, where police apprehended a robbery suspect after a vehicle pursuit, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

On Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department identified the five involved officers as Brendan Burbrink, 36; Cristian Mojarro, 27; Alondra Montero, 24; Amanda Montalto, 31; and Mark Sayas, 35.

All were put on paid leave pending a review of the incident, Metro said in a news release.

Two of the officers and the suspect had been taken to University Medical Center. They each had injuries that were not life-threatening, a result of crashes between the suspect’s and police vehicles.

Police were watching a person suspected in a robbery Thursday evening. At about 7:20 p.m., the man stole a vehicle at gunpoint and led officers on a long, high-speed chase through the Las Vegas Valley, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank said.

The pursuit started near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road. The man shot at officers near East Craig Road and North 5th Street, and the officers returned fire, Hank said.

The man tried to steal another vehicle at gunpoint near South Decatur Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road, police said. Officers again shot at the man, who got back into the stolen vehicle and drove north on Decatur.

“The suspect did fire his firearm into a citizen’s vehicle,” Hank said. “That citizen was not struck by gunfire.”

The man was taken into custody near West Charleston Boulevard and Decatur after crashing into a police vehicle.

