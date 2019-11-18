Las Vegas police release body cam video in officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas police released more information Monday afternoon about an officer-involved shooting in the central valley on Friday.

LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman briefs the media on the 15th officer involved shooting of 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lon Clark (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police officer Cory McCormick shot and injured Lon Clark after police witnessed a possible narcotics transaction involving Clark and another man late Friday night, Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said in a briefing Monday.

Zimmerman added that while the officers tried to talk to the men, at 2891 El Cajon St., Clark got into the driver’s seat of a U-Haul he’d rented the day prior. McCormick stood in front of the truck with his 9 mm handgun drawn while his partner, who was not identified, stood behind the driver’s side door, body camera footage showed.

McCormick did not activate his body camera before the shooting, but his partner’s camera was on, Zimmerman said.

Clark drove the car in reverse a few inches, then sped forward toward McCormick, according to Zimmerman. He added that the driver’s side mirror hit McCormick’s left arm as he moved out of the way, and he fired seven rounds toward the vehicle. He hit Clark once, in the lower left side of his back.

Clark was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was treated and released the next day. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon, with $3,000 bond.

Zimmerman said Clark has a felony record in Nevada, where he has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grand larceny, aggravated assault, attempted possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, evading a police officer, kidnapping, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, resisting a public officer and battery on a protected person.

McCormick was placed on routine administrative leave, Zimmerman said.

