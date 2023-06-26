Las Vegas police release details on shooting of suspected kidnapper

Las Vegas police have released more information on the shooting of a suspected kidnapper.

Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser shows aerial video of the apprehension of suspected kidnapper Jeffrey Hair during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Monday, June 26, 2023. Hair was shot by an officer on East Charleston Boulevard after a lengthy car chase when they said he pointed a gun at a victim in his vehicle. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser shows a photo of suspected kidnapper Jeffrey Hair during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Monday, June 26, 2023. Hair was shot by an officer on East Charleston Boulevard after a lengthy car chase when they said he pointed a gun at a victim in his vehicle. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police investigate after a suspected kidnapper was shot by an officer near East Charleston and South Lamb boulevards, on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating an OIS after a suspected kidnapper shot by police near East Charleston and South Lamb boulevards, on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser shows body camera video of the apprehension of suspected kidnapper Jeffrey Hair during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Monday, June 26, 2023. Hair was shot by an officer on East Charleston Boulevard after a lengthy car chase when they said he pointed a gun at a victim in his vehicle. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser answers a question during during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Monday, June 26, 2023, on suspected kidnapper Jeffrey Hair. Hair was shot by an officer on East Charleston Boulevard after a lengthy car chase when they said he pointed a gun at a victim in his vehicle. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser shows a photo of a gun she said belonged to kidnapper Jeffrey Hair during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Monday, June 26, 2023. Hair was shot by an officer on East Charleston Boulevard after a lengthy car chase when they said he pointed a gun at a victim in his vehicle. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police released more information Monday on the shooting of a suspected kidnapper.

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser conducted a news conference at Metro headquarters.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jonathan Collingwood shot a man Friday morning who police said pointed a gun at someone in his SUV in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near South Lamb Boulevard.

A woman had texted Boulder City police just after midnight Friday to report she had been kidnapped by a man. Boulder City police alerted Metro, and officers found the vehicle with the man and three others inside it.

They were able to “forcibly stop” the vehicle near Charleston and Lamb before Collingwood shot the man. Police said Friday the man who was shot was in critical condition at University Medical Center.

He had not been identified as of Monday morning.

In August 2018, Collingwood fatally shot an 18-year-old man after an hourlong standoff that stemmed from a domestic incident. A Report On Use Of Force by the Clark County district attorney’s office determined that Collingwood’s actions were “reasonable and/or legally justified” in that shooting.

Collingwood was placed on routine paid leave after Friday’s shooting while the department investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

